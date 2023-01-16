Search
Social Media Influencer and Medical Doctor, Aproko Doctor Opens Up on Battle with Brain Tumour

Dr  Chinonso Egemba aka Aproko Doctor, has opened up about his battle with brain tumour.

The popular social media influencer intimated fans about his present health challenge on a video he posted via his Facebook account on Monday, January 16.

The popular doctor captioned the video, “Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of December 2022 and on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

Speaking in the video, he said, “ For the past three weeks or two weeks, I have been fighting for my life. Some of you have no idea. It happened that I was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma which is a brain tumour and I had no idea I would be sharing my story.

“Here I am sitting on this seat sharing my own story about how I had a tumour in my brain. It was so bad that I couldn’t read out of my phone anymore to the point where this eye, I couldn’t read with it and it was also closing. They said it is a Craniopharyngioma and we need to do surgery to remove it.”

