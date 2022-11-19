Social media gives me high blood pressure – Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he has stopped reading social media.

Tinubu, who frequently updates verified social media handles under his name, said this in a video currently trending online.

“I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure and angry. I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it!”

Tinubu, who has been under the spotlight in the ongoing campaign for the 2023 election, said social media gives him high blood pressure.

While rounding off his speech at his campaign flag-off in Jos on Tuesday, he suffered a slip of tongue as he mistakenly referred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he had his party in mind.

“…I hand over back to the chairman of the party before he disciplines me for leaving the President waiting and keeping him standing. We are calling, inviting the national chairman to invite the President. At least to close this part of the ceremony. Thank you, God bless you, God bless Nigeria. God bless PD…APC,” he had said.

This triggered outrage on social media as critics demarketed the ruling party’s candidate and said he was unfit to be president.

In October, he caused a stir online after he said Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has a vision of turning “rotten situation to a bad one.”

The incident also sparked rumours that Tinubu who just returned from London at that time might be suffering from dementia.

Critics of the APC Presidential Candidate have said Tinubu avoids debate in order not to goof.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...