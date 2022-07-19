Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Snowfall Star, Damson Idris Shocks Fans with Fluent Yoruba

The heat in the United Kingdom has forced Damson Idris to spit his native Yoruba language to vent his frustration.

The ‘Snowfall’ star shocked a lot of fans on social media when he burst into fluent to complain about the heat and high temperature currently being experienced at the moment.

Idris had posted a video of his Instagram page on Monday, that showed him laying by the poolside when he said,

“Ah! Ah! Ki lo n se London now? E fe pa wA ni? Ah! Ah! Weather issue. Ki lo sele now? Ah! Ah! O ti to! Ori n fo mi mhen.” (Translated: Ah! Ah! London, what’s happening? Do you want to kill us? Ah! Ah! This weather issue. What’s really happening? Ah! Ah! It’s enough! I have a splitting headache mhen).

