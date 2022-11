Looks like there’s about to be a wedding in the Broadus family as da Princess is engaged to boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

The daughter of famous rapper Snoop Dogg and her photographer boyfriend got engaged on Friday, November 25.

Both Princess and her beau shared photos from the proposal on their respective Instagram pages, showing off the pear-shaped diamond ring Wayne popped the question with.

Proud dad, Snoop Dogg congratulated the newly engaged couple via his own Instagram page.

