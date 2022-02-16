Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Records Will Be NFT Label: ‘I Want to Be the First Major in the Metaverse’

Snoop Dogg is ready to take his new record label, Death Row Records, to new heights.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said in a new video. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

This comes after he partnered with blockchain gaming company Gala Games for the release of his new album B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row), which dropped on the blockchain as a stash box of NFTs in the Gala Music store.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop said in a press release. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

Watch him:

