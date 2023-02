Snoop Dogg is feeling some type of way in the light of the recently held Grammy Awards show and has pointed out an obvious fact.

The OG rapper reacted to a list of rappers with the highest number for Grammy wins, via his Instagram account on Monday, February 6.

Posting the list on his feed which saw Jay Z on top of it, Snoop Dogg stated how despite having 20 Grammy nominations, he has never won anything. He wrote,

“Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins.”

