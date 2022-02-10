Snoop Dogg Has Now Acquired Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg is now the boss at Death Row Records.

According to Pitchfork, the legendary rapper bought the hip-hop label which released his 1993 debut album Doggystyle from MNRK Music Group. The terms of the purchase had yet to be made public as at press time.

About the label, the outlet says: “Death Row was launched in the early 1990s by co-founders Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, Dick Griffey, and the D.O.C. In addition to boosting Snoop’s early career, the label went on to release countless albums by rap icons like 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, and others”

And speaking about acquiring it, Snoop said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Congratulations to him!

