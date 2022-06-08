Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Snoop Dogg Confirms His Personal Blunt Roller Earns Up to $50,000 Per Year

Snoop Dogg is just an amazing human being.

The rap legend confirmed yesterday that he has a personal blunt roller, who he pays more than $40,000 per year.

“Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” Uber Facts shared yesterday, to which Snoop confirmed and added that the person’s salary has been upgraded because of the ongoing inflation in the United States.

See his post:

