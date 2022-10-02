Sunday, October 2, 2022
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are Working on ‘Missionary’ Album

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are working on a new album.

Snoop confirmed this during a chat on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, where he talked about the project, his relationship with Dre, and their early collaborations. Then he revealed he and Dre started working on a full-length album over the summer.

“You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he told Smith (34:50). “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.

“Why that name?” the host asked.

“[Because] the first album was Doggystyle,” Snoop responded.

Listen to him:

Check out the full interview on Spotify.

