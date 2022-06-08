Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Small Doctor Shares Life Changing Advice from Burna Boy

Burna Boy is becoming something of a life coach to some of his colleagues including Small Doctor.

The singer who uses the popular phrase, ‘omo iya teacher’ shared the life changing advice goven him to him by the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Small Doctor disclosed this on Twitter tweeting, “Burna just said to me small OMO hustle no dey give long life oooo. I held that 100 @burnaboy 2022.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: