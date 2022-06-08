Small Doctor Shares Life Changing Advice from Burna Boy

Burna Boy is becoming something of a life coach to some of his colleagues including Small Doctor.

The singer who uses the popular phrase, ‘omo iya teacher’ shared the life changing advice goven him to him by the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Small Doctor disclosed this on Twitter tweeting, “Burna just said to me small OMO hustle no dey give long life oooo. I held that 100 @burnaboy 2022.”

Burna Just Said To Me small OMO Hustle No Dey Give Long Life Ooo. I Held That 💯@burnaboy 2022 — small DOCTOR (@iam_smalldoctor) June 7, 2022

