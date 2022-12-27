Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Slain Lagos lawyer was pregnant – Toyin Lawani

News

Celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, has revealed that the lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was killed by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Christmas Day, was pregnant.

Sharing a video via her Instagram account on Monday, Lawani revealed her relationship with the deceased, their last chat, and more.

She said, “Look, I cried myself to sleep but it is not a joke, Bolanle is gone. She still chatted with me last week. She is very peaceful, her husband always ready to go… they don’t have ‘wahala’ and I heard this morning that she was shot by the police at Ajah. She went to buy pizza for Christmas, for her daughter, she was shot in front of her daughter. The police asked them to park and there was a car in front of them, they were about to park not like they were moving or anything and they shot her in the chest. She died on the spot.

“She is pregnant. Nigeria police, when are you people going to stop giving these drunkards uniforms? These people on the road, they will be disturbing everybody’s peace for no reason, trying to extort money from people. Christmas Day, Bolanle! Haaa! Oh my God! We must all make sure that we support her, make sure whoever did this to her pays for his crime,” Lawani added.

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...
News

Nigerian pilot clocks 203 flight-hours in Ukraine

0
Ukraine-based Nigeria-born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo, is on cloud...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Read more

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Read more

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: