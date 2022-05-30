Skit Maker Zicsaloma Responds to Sex for Roles Claim

Talented Nigerian skit maker, Isaac Aloma aka Zicsaloma has responded to the accusations leveled against him.

In the course of last week, he was accused of demanding for sex from male ‘actors’ he uses in his skits before working with them.

Zicsaloma set the record straight in an interview with Sunday Scoop, stating that the story was a mere fabrication.

The comedian said,

“I really don’t want to talk about these things. I have been told that if people don’t talk about one, it means one is really not doing well. I don’t blame any blog for writing whatever they want; I blame people who give them audience, because they are just looking for ways to drive traffic to their blogs. I am not clearing any air. People can believe whatever they want to believe”

Aloma, who is a former lecturer, also stated that anybody who claims that he demanded sex from them should speak out. He added, “The best thing is for you to watch my skits. Anybody that looks like an up-and-coming comedian should be asked what they did for me to feature them. Everyone that becomes successful, most pass through a channel. I became successful because I put in hard work. I shot content for years without being recognised until it got to a point when I was recognised by people and my content started going viral.”

