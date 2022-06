Who would have thought that underneath his garb of loose dresses and bland skirt suits, Zicsaloma was hiding a buff body?

The skit maker showed off what he is working with as he bared his chest on the timeline for all and sundry.

Zicsaloma made sure to capture the best angle for his defined torso and abs in a series of thirst trap photos from a gym session

After ensuring that he had gotten the attention of his adoring fans, he asked who would be willing to go on a date with him.

