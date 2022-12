Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, is rounding off the year 2022 with a blast.

The Nigerian comedian, actor and skit maker, splashed several millions of Naira on his dream, which has finally been completed.

Sabinus showed off the palatial mansion via one of his social media pages. The custom swimming pool in the house had the skit maker’s name on the floor of it. See photos below.

