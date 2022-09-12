Skit Maker Sabinus Involved in Ghastly Car Accident

Chukwuemeka Ejekwu aka Sabinus was involved in a ghastly car accident on Saturday, September 10.
Thankfully, the Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker escaped the scene unhurt though his newly acquired Mercedes Benz was totalled.
According to reports, Sabinus was driving in Lagos when a drunk driver rammed into his car. This is coming hours after it was reported that the comedian had gone to propose to his girlfriend at her father’s house.
He took to Twitter to break his silence on the accident, thanking God for deliverance as well as putting out a word on drunk driving.
https://twitter.com/Sabinus1_/status/1568897711784738816?s=20&t=tAFgYfMJvwri8ePFwi-92w
https://twitter.com/Sabinus1_/status/1568920676630949893?s=20&t=tAFgYfMJvwri8ePFwi-92w