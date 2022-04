Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The skit maker and influencer announced the birth of her son with her Ghanaian husband via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 21.

Maraji posted a clip of the newborn and revealed that she welcomed him earlier today. She captioned the post, “21/04/22 Jayden Mensah. Fam, I respect women ooh.”

