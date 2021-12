Gloria Oluruntobi aka Maraji has confirmed news that she indeed has a bun in the oven.

The skit maker and comedian who was hit with a wave of congratulatory messages a few days ago after her return to Instagram finally confirmed the news.

Posting a phot where she bared her stomach on her Instagram stories, Maraji wrote,

“I feel like person wey don too chop… still can’t believe there’s someone in there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...