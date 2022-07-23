Skit Maker Lasisi Elenu is Engaged! Shares Hilarious Clip of Proposal

Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu is off the market as he finally got a Yes! after getting down on bended knees, and asking his girlfriend to marry him.

The skit maker and actor announced his engagement to his actress beau, Chinonso Ugochi Omotolani Margaret Adika via his Instagram on Friday evening.

Lasisi Elenu disclosed that it was not love at first sight, neither did he feel butterflies in his stomach when he met her. But over time, his lady has become his best friend, ride or die and someone who compliments him.

He added that he had a big laugh before writing out his lengthy announcement, because he knew the day would come, when he would have to make this type of serious and beautiful announcement.

Alongside engagement photos, Lasisi Elenu posted the hilarious clip of the moment he went down on bended knees to ask Nonso to marry him. See it below.

