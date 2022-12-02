Skit Maker Kiekie Shares Cute Throwback Moments from Gender Reveal Party

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie has taken folks back with her to a cute moment while she was still pregnant with her daughter, Nola.

The skit maker who announced via her Instagram page earlier in the week that she had welcomed a baby girl, threw it back to her gender reveal party.

The gender reveal game was a huge X and O board which had the options, girl and boy underneath.

Kiekie noted that her mum played a fast one on some of the guests at the party, as she joined the line of supporters for baby boy hence, making many of the guests opt for that option.

However, at the end of the night, the board revealed that she was expecting a baby girl to the excitement of her family and friends. Watch cute video below.

