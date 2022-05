Josh Alfred aka Josh2funny and his wife are expecting a baby boy later in the year.

The skit maker who announced he was expecting his first child with his wife some days ago, hosted a beach side gender reveal party for the sex of the baby.

Josh2funny posted a video from the intimate affair on his Instagram page where the background was decorated with several pink and blue balloons.

The moment of revelation came when he opened up a little jar and the colour blue covered the air.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...