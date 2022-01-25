Skit Maker, De General Debunks Drug Trafficking Conviction in New Video

Joshua Sunday aka De General has debunked news that he was convicted of drug trafficking charges.

The skit maker shared a video of himself in car where he addressed the news and urged folks to get their facts right before peddling stories.

De General noted that if he had been convicted, there was no way the NDLEA would have released him to go home. He added that the only thing he peddles is laughter not drugs.

Recall that the skit maker was arrested on Wednesday, January 12 after men from the NDLEA raided his apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos alongside a cinematographer, Caleb Williams.

The duo were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor who noted that the quantity of drugs found on them was minimal, therefore they would be convicted with a caution as opposed to a sentence.

The accused pled guilty to three charges of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa and were released with a warning to “go and sin no more.”

