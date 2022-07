Cute Abiola pulled a big one on his Mrs when he surprised her with a brand new car.

The skit maker posted photos and videos of the grey Hyundai Saloon car on his Instagram stories as folks rushed to congratulate him and his wife.

He captioned one of the photos,

“Congratulations wifey. I say make you use this one dey see front first.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...