Skit Maker Asiri Comedy Indulges in Fervent Prayer Session For Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Asiri Comedy isn’t taking chances anymore and has employed the help of the heavenlies to aid his favourite football club.

Taking matters into his own hands, the skit maker indulged in a fervent prayer session at Stamford Bridge to out an end to the cycle of losses and failure of Chelsea Football Club.

Asiri Comedy posted a video of himself laying hands on the pitch, interceding in the dressing room and also anointing the stands, as he requested heaven’s help to ensure that Chelsea wins the Premier League amongst others this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...