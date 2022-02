Skiibii has been hanging around colleague, Davido for some time now and folks have noticed their budding friendship.

The singer responded to a comment by a troll on Twitter who called to question the closeness that the duo share.

The tweep had tweeted, “Na Skiibii go collect Davido from Chioma las las ,” and the singer had responded, “You are very stupid.”

