Skales Disses His Wife in New Track Following Mother’s Death

Skales has released a diss track specifically targeted at his wife, Precious, in the wake of his mother’s death.

The singer who is currently away in Mexico, revealed he recorded the material in his hotel room to express what he’s going through.

This comes after the former EME signee gave hints of trouble in the marriage with some of his social media posts last week.

Recall that Skales whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, lost his mom days back and the singer took to social media to announce the news.

Hours after, his wife, Hasanity took to Instagram and wrote: “Took me a while to recover from this mama, you will forever be missed… I’ll miss playing with your cheeks, I will miss you telling me my dress is too short, who will call me “my pikin”? I love you but God loves you more mama. I’ll miss all the time we spent, Iwill miss taking care of you, and now I will definitely miss gisting with you, but it is well…good night queen.”

The post sparked a prompt reaction from Skales who quickly reprimanded her and asked her to pull down the post immediately. “Take this post down @her_Sanity11, show the same care in real life…stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry”

Skales’ reaction suggests crisis in the marriage with the singer continually dropping cryptic messages on social media indicating that his marriage to Hasanity has hit the rocks.

In a recent development hours ago, Skales shared a snippet of the diss track aimed at Precious. In the song, the singer was heard loud saying,

“Rest in peace to mama John, ain’t never scared I’m a mama’s boy. I never ever thought I’d be married to the devil…disappointed by the one I called fam, this ain’t no love it was all for the gram. You could have saved my mama’s life if you as ten minutes from the crib…”

Skales and his media personality wife, Precious, had their traditional marriage on May 1, 2021, and a star-studded white wedding on September 25, 2022. It remains unclear what has led to the trouble in paradise, but there will be more to follow.

