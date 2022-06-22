Six pilgrims kidnapped in Enugu

Gunmen reportedly wearing police uniforms on Sunday invaded Ibite Awhum community in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and kidnapped six Christian pilgrims.

It was learned that the victims were abducted near a monastery in the town.

A source disclosed that the kidnappers took the pilgrims in broad daylight while they were praying at a popular hill near the Monastery and took them deep into the forest.

However, reports emerging from the community on Tuesday indicated that the victims had been rescued following the spirited efforts of forest guards from both the Udi and Enugu East local government councils.

A pilgrim who witnessed the incident but managed to evade the marauders was said to have raised an alarm that drew the attention of villagers.

The security agents were said to have swung into action immediately after they received the information and pursued the kidnappers.

A source said that the forest guards in the area pursued the kidnappers and contacted their counterparts at Ogbeke Nike, Enugu East Local Government, who also mobilized from their own end. Apparently seeing that they were being hemmed in from both ends, the kidnappers were said to have fled, leaving the captives alone in their camp where they were discovered by the guards, along with a victim from another incident. Narrating their ordeal, the victims, who were evacuated to the Monastery, said they were praying on the hill, adding that they were suddenly surrounded by about seven Fulani-looking individuals wearing police uniforms. They said the bandits took all their phones and ordered them into the forest. They said that after a long trek, they got to the bandits’ camp deep in the forest, where their colleagues numbering about ten were waiting for them. They also found another kidnap victim there. According to the victim, for reasons they did not know then, the kidnappers suddenly became panicky and subsequently ran into the forest, leaving them alone and confused before the forest guards appeared. The source disclosed that the State Government had been briefed on the incident. Meanwhile, the police are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...