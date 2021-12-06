Sir Shina Peters and BBN’s Saga Adeolu Battle it Out on Stage

Saga Adeolu challenged Sir Shina Peters onstage at a recent Lagos event in what can be deemed as epic showdown.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate went on stage while the legendary musician was performing and threw it down for the new school generation.

Sir Shina Peters known for his energetic performances and suave dance steps did not disappoint as he brought his A-Game on stage to battle it out with Saga.

The beautiful clip which showed the duo matching each other dance for dance and energy for energy was posted by the BBN alum via his Instagram page.

The epic showdown was all in good faith as the competitors hugged themselves fiercely after the battle was done.

See the beautiful clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...