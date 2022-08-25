Thursday, August 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singers Ruger and BNXN Drag Each Other in Newly ‘Minted’ Beef

New beef is brewing between the new generation of artistes with BNXN and Ruger riding this train.

The duo went at each other’s jugular on Twitter on Thursday, August 25  and things escalated fast with body shaming and insults exchanged on the micro blogging app.

It started off when BNXN made a tweet making reference to Ruger’s song to promote his new album “Bad Since ’97” which currently sits on top on the charts.

Taking this as a diss on his person, Ruger went on to call out BNXN and body shamed him in his response. From that point on, things degenerated fast with the “Feeling” crooner hurling insults at his colleague.

