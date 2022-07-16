Singer William ‘Poogie’ Hart Dead at 77

William ‘Poogie’ Hart is dead.

According to TMZ, the singer who was the lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics was hospitalized in Philadelphia after he was having trouble breathing. He later passed away on July 14 due to complications from surgery.

His son, Hadi, also confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

“His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi told the publication. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”

Hart’s brother and co-founding bandmate, Wilbert Hart also confirmed the singer’s death on Facebook, writing, “R I P. My. Brother. William. Poogie. Delfonic. Hart”

Poogie was 77.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...