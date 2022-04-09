Singer Trey Songz Cleared in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation

Trey Songz has been cleared of the sexual assault allegations made against him in November.

Recall that the alleged incident took place on Songz’s 37th birthday, after he was said to have invited a group of women to his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, during which he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Now, TMZ reports that the police couldn’t find any evidence against him. “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” police said. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

And Songz’s lawyers said they were “pleased” with the outcome.

“We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said. “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...