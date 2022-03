Th spate of violence is going round and Timaya is the latest celebrity to buy into it.

The singer took to his Twitter to threaten and shade Ubi Franklin over a yet-to-be disclosed matter.

Timaya revealed he had a scuffle with the talent manager back in january and alleged gave him a serious beating. He promised a revised edition of the situation again and requested that Ubi faces his new job as Ifeanyi’s nanny.

