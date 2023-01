Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.

The singer took to his verified Twitter handle to speak on the secret to gaining respect in today’s world; for Timaya, it all boils down to money.

“If you don’t have money nobody will respect U,” he tweeted.

If you don't have money nobody will respect U — Timaya (@timayatimaya) January 2, 2023

