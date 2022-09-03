Singer Timaya Mourns Best Friend Shot and Killed in the US

Timaya is currently mourning the loss of his manager/best friend who was shot and killed in the United States.

Prince Oluzor passed away after he was shot outside a gas station in Atlanta.

According to news, the 38-year-old Prince Oluzor made a stop at the BP along 14th Street NW at Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, August 31. He was waiting in line in the store for about a couple of minutes when he noticed some individuals trying to get into his car, so he ran outside to go after them.

As he approached, one of the suspects opened fire, shooting him. Oluzor was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. The suspects are still at large.

Police say there were 2 to 3 suspects last seen leaving in a gray or silver four-door sedan heading west on 14th Street NW.

Timaya took to his Twitter handle to reveal the sad news noting that he had just recently reconciled with the deceased whom he now had to bury.

I can’t believe I came to America to bury my BEST friend. Nnamdi why? And we just reconciled.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Timaya (@timayatimaya) September 2, 2022

