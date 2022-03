Timaya has made his heartfelt request known to God and of course his teeming followers on social media.

The singer and father of four took to Twitter to share a prayer concerning his love life and hopefully get his fans to join in on it.

Timaya who has made his stance on love and marriage known on the past tweeted,

“May GOD not let me fall in love,”

May GOD not let me fall in love. 🥶 — Timaya (@timayatimaya) February 28, 2022

We wonder who scarred the singer so bad.

