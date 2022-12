Tems is dishing advice on loving and living and we dare say it’s good advice.

The superstar and multiple award winning artiste took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on love.

In a simple tweet which she put up on Tuesday, December 20, Tems encouraged folks to be the love they want to see.

“Be the Love you want to see. Pere,” she tweeted.

Be the Love you want to see. Pere — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 20, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...