Singer Tekno Shares Strip Club Adventure

Tekno has confessed that he loves to spend money on the things he enjoys a d visiting strip clubs happen to be one of his pastimes.

The singer chronicled his strip club experience over tbe weekend after a performance in Warri.

Holding a wad of cash in the video he put up, Tekno revealed that he went to indulge at the club but was disappointed at the first set of girls brought out, hence, he didn’t spray his money.

He noted that he waited patiently for the second set and got around to spraying them some of the cash on him. However, he had spare left and decided to show it off on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...