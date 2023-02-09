Singer Spyro Testifies On Becoming A Global Sensation in 2 Weeks

Oludipe Oluwasanmi David popularly known as Spyro has taken to Church to testify how his latest single, “Who is your guy,” became a global hit in just 2 weeks.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvester’s Christian Centre, shared the video of the talented singer, sharing his story in Church.

In the clip that has gone viral, Spyro brought along the individual who helped push the song to global prominence and revealed the latter was posting his song for free ; something he would normally charge tens of millions of Naira for.

Spyro handed the microphone to the promoter to share the reason why he did what he did and he replied that it can only be alluded to a miracle as he has no idea why he did it.

He also went on to hilariously add that Spyro’s prior talk with him sounded like a threat as the latter had mentioned that his Pastor said anyone who is to help him will not rest until the person does.

Watch the clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...