Singer Spyro Reveals He Fasted Four Days for His hit Single, “Billings”

Spyro is currently ruling the airwaves with his latest single, “Billing” but the success is no accident.

The singer revealed that he had to engage in fasting and prayers for four days while joining the online prayer meeting, Next Level Prayer hosted by Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

On his instagram page, the “Billing” crooner shared a clip of his pastor receiving a word of knowledge about his career, telling him to visualise his testimony.

Spyro added that taking the advice, he began to see himself in his testimony and began confessing it and true to God’s word, what he confessed has become his reality as he has one of the biggest if not the biggest song in the country at the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...