Solidstar is making a strong case against drug abuse, stemming from his personal experience.

The singer revealed he almost lost his life due to his indiscriminate use of recreational drugs and cigarettes.

In an Instagram post where he shared a new photo, Solidstar said,

“I almost lost my life because of ice, pills and cigarettes #stopdrugs if you can’t stop them smoke Igbo.”

