Skiibii is tired of keeping up with the many rules and lifestyle adjustments that come with the fitness journey.

The singer shared a DM between his colleague Davido and himself after the DMW label boss replied to his Instagram stories where he had put up a huge bowl of Jollof Rice.

Davido had replied the story with, “It’s over” and Skiibii had gone on to accept this without any argument.

He noted that he was done with the fitness lifestyle and hailed Davido for his commitment to it.

