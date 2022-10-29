Singer Skales Posts Cryptic Message Alluding to Marriage Crisis

It may seem that all is not with the marriage of Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales given his recent social media activities.

The singer who only recently announced the passing of his dear mother, took to his Instagram page to share some cryptic messages that allude to a marital crisis.

Skales who got married to his media personality wife Precious, back in 2021, asked that folks pray for his mental health and also advised folks to ensure that they do not end up with a heartless partner.

A quick look at his Instagram following also showed that he no longer follows his wife on the photo sharing app.

