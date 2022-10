Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales has lost his dear mother to the cold hands of death.

The 31-year-old Nigerian rapper announced the passing of his mum via his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 25,2022.

According to reports, the older woman died on Monday, October 24.

Sharing a video of his mum and several photos where he posed beside her, Skales wrote,

“MY ANGEL 1 will miss you forever… It hurts.”

