Singer Simi Exposes the ‘Deception’ Tactics of Yoruba Men

Simi has exposed Yoruba men for all of their deception and the tactics they employ.

The singer and mother of one who herself is married to a Yoruba man and industry colleague, Adekunle Gold, took a break from promoting her new album, ‘To Be Honest’ to share this secret.

Taking to Twitter, Sink revealed that the Yoruba men employ the use of agbada and Queen’s English to lead people astray. She tweeted, “Sigh. Yoruba men will sue agbada and Queen’s English to lead you astray.”

Sigh. Yoruba men will use agbada and Queen's English to lead you astray. — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 7, 2022

