Singer Ruger Pleads with Girls Not to Dismember His Genital Ahead of concert

Once bitten, twice shy they say and Ruger is taking that popular saying to hear ahead of a scheduled appearance.

The Mavin signee took to Twitter to plead his case with the girls of ABUAD ahead of his concert at the school.

Ruger begged the girls not to dismember his penis from the rest of his body due to excitement. He wrote, “Never thought I had to do this but pls ABUAD GIRLS!!! DON’T DISCONNECT MY D*CK FROM MY BALLS TONIGHT. I know this cab be achieved. I believe in you guys. THANK YOU,” he tweeted.

We guess the public plea was necessary because a while ago, the singer was physically and sexually assaulted by a female fan while performing on stage and had to leave following the violation.

I don't know why people are laughing in the comments it's not funny and ruger man this your tweet sends the wrong signal cause the woman that harassed you is yet to be outted.

pic.twitter.com/ZKNN3yw6wt — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) April 22, 2022

