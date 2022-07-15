Friday, July 15, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Ruger Argues Colleague BNXN Isn’t Better Than Him with Receipts

Ruger was forced to defend himself after a fan questioned his skill and talent.

The singer who has been steady filing out hits like ‘WeWe’, ‘Girlfriend’ and others, emphatically stated that his colleague, BNXN isn’t better than him in any wise.

A tweep however was determined to rain on the singer’s parade and proceeded to knock his success by calling a Samuel L. Jackson wannabe and stating that his colleague BNXN, is way better than he is.

Well, Ruger wasn’t going to let it slide and went on to not oy share an exchange with BNXN but also add that all of his hits have been individual hits as opposed to BNXN whose hits have been mainly as a result of collaboration.

