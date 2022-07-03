Singer Ricky Martin Faces Domestic Violence Charges, Slammed With Restraining Order

New reports have confirmed the new legal issues Ricky Martin is facing.

Days ago, his former manager slammed him with a $3 million lawsuit, and now her has been accused of domestic violence by an unnamed person who also filed restraining order against him.

According to the Associated Press, the order was issued by a Puerto Rican judge on Friday, but authorities say they have yet to serve Martin the order. “Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP.

While the petitioner has yet to be found, sources claim that the alleged victim dated the singer for seven months and separated only a couple of months ago.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero also shared a copy of the order, which alleges Martin did not accept the breakup and has spent the last two months harassing the petitioner.

“[Martin] calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions,” the order reportedly states. “The petitioner fears for his safety … the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...