Rema gave his fans quite the scare during his sold out show at the O2 Academy, Brixton, London.

The singer who is currently on his Raves and Roses UK tour, passed out on stage Mid-performance on Day 2.

In the viral video, he was seen lying on the stage, and some aides rushed to the stage with a stretcher to carry him out. Thankfully, it was all pretense as he got back on stage a few minutes later to continue his electrifying performance to the cheer of the crowd.

