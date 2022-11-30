Singer Rema Lists His 2022 Wins in Insta Post

Rema is counting some of the blessings that came with the year 2022 as it winds down.

The singer took to his social media pages to recount all the wins of the year, as he shared a video of himself from one of his Rave and Roses concerts in England.

Rema shared that he sold out all of his UK shows, racked up over a billion streams of his album in 8 months, has more plaques than he can count, stole people’s girlfriends and made more than enough money that members of his team are eating good.

He shared that he’s on to the next of whatever is set to come his way.

