Singer Rema Laments Over Ongoing ASUU Strike

Rema wants to return to school but the ongoing strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made this impossible.

Recall that the union is demanding better treatment from the Federal Government, which has been stalling, hence leading to the strike action that has put students out of school.

Now, Rema, who was offered admission to study at the University of Lagos months back has said taken to his Twitter to reveal that he hasn’t been in the classroom because of this standoff.

“ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!” he said.

See his post:

ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau! 😖 — REMA (@heisrema) April 18, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...