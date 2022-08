It looks like Rema has all the ladies in the palm of his hands and he’s making sure to grant their wishes too.

The singer who is currently on tour, gifted a female fan in Dallas a dream birthday, when he granted her wish to perform one of her favourite songs with him on stage.

In a video that has since made the rounds on the internet, Rema can be seen serenading the young woman who was happily singing and dancing alongside him during the performance.

